Grammys 2025: When to watch, how to stream and who’s performing

The 2025 Grammys are right around the corner, ready to bring together and celebrate the standout voices shaping today’s music scene.

This year’s ceremony will welcome back Trevor Noah as host for the fifth consecutive year.

As the ceremony is slated to take place in Los Angeles, which has been ravaged by devastating wildfires, the Recording Academy has announced it has refocused its aim to support local relief efforts.

The Recording Academy will be “raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt told members in a recent statement.

Read below for everything you need to know about the forthcoming 2025 Grammys, from when and how to watch the ceremony to who will be performing and who’s been nominated.

Where, when and how to watch the ceremony

open image in gallery Trevor Noah will once again be welcomed back to host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.

Fans can tune in to the show at home, beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, on CBS and Paramount+.

Only Paramount+ subscribers who pay for the Showtime add-on will be able to watch it live and on demand, as will those who have access to other streaming services with access to CBS, like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

It’s important to note that Paramount+ Essential subscribers will NOT have the option to stream the show live, but will have access to view the special on-demand the day after the special airs, in the U.S. only.

Ahead of the show, stars will walk the red carpet, which will be covered by several news outlets.

E! News will be hosting its traditional E! Live From the Red Carpet segment, which can be watched live on cable television or through live streaming provider FuboTV. The Associated Press will also stream the three-hour red-carpet show on YouTube and APNews.com.

Who’s performing?

This year’s ceremony will feature highly anticipated performances from a slew of its nominees.

The first round of announced performers includes pop stars Shakira, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, as well as several Best New Artist nominees: “Beautiful Things” singer Benson Boone, “Espresso” hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter, “Pink Pony Club” star Chappell Roan, “Nissan Altima” rapper and singer Doechii, British singer-songwriter RAYE and “Lose Control” crooner Teddy Swims.

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and Raye are among this year’s star-studded performers ( Getty Images )

Country star Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, jazz musician Herbie Hancock, Grammy nominee singer-songwriter Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder make up the second round of announced performers.

Additional performers will be announced soon.

Who’s been nominated?

Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, including Album of the Year for her country-influenced Cowboy Carter. These new nods bring her all-time Grammy nomination tally up to 99, making her the most nominated artist of all time. She was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift received yet another Album of the Year nod, this time for her latest hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which puts her ahead of Barba Streisand, whom she had been tied with as the most nominated female artist in the category.

Other artists to have received several nods across various categories include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and RAYE.

Find the full list of nominees here.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 were eligible for 2025 nominations.