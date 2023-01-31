Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled.

On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.

Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

You can see the full list of nominations below...

Album of the Year

30 – Adele

Voyage – ABBA

Un Verano Sin Tee – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA (Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Lohr, engineers/mixers; Bjorn Engelmann, mastering engineer)

“Easy on Me” – Adele (Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Torn Elmhirst and Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé (Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige (D’Mile and HER, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea and Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers)

“You and Me on the Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius (Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Torn Elmhirst and Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer)

“Woman”– Doja Cat (Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones and Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster and Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue and Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar (Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr, James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer and Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Ricky Reed and Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina and Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer)

“As It Was” – Harry Styles (Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher and Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” – Gayle

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Taylor Swift ”

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“The Heart Part” – Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” – Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher – Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... – Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones

Evergreen – Pentatonix

Thank You – Diana Ross

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé

“Rosewood” – Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” – KAYTRANADA Featuring HER

“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Fragments – Bonobo

Diplo – Diplo

The Last Goodbye – ODESZA

Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Alternative Music Album

WE – Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You – Big Thief

Fossora – Björk

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy – Jeff Coffin

Not Tight – DOMi and JD Beck

Blooz – Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder – Brad Mehldau

Empire Central – Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams

“Old Man” – Beck

“Wild Child” – The Black Keys

“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!” – Idles

“Patient Number” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” – Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Blackout” – Turnstile

“Broken Horses” Brandi Carlile

“Harmonia’s Dream” – The War On Drugs

“Patient Number” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys

The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello and The Imposters

Crawler – Idles

Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine” – Ghost

“We’ll Be Back” – Megadeth

“Kill Or Be Killed” – Muse

“Degradation Rules” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

“Blackout” – Turnstile

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” – Beyoncé

“Here With Me” – Mary J Blige Featuring Anderson Paak

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Over” – Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’”– Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” – Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away” – PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk – Cory Henry

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

Drones – Terrace Martin

Starfruit – Moonchild

Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper

Candydrip – Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton

Best Rap Album

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“Vegas” – Doja Cat

“pushin P” – Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug

“FNF (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd and GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“BEAUTIFUL” – DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA

“WAIT FOR U” – Future Featuring Drake and Tems

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” – Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” Kendrick Lamar

“pushin P” – Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug

“WAIT FOR U” – Future Featuring Drake and Tems

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange” – Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” – Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris

“Live Forever” – Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking” – Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” – Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” – Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You - Revisited” – Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go” – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris

“Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

“If I Was A Cowboy” – Miranda Lambert

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” – Willie Nelson

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs – Will Ackerman

Joy – Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana – Madi Das and Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger – Cheryl B Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Rounds (Live)” – Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

“Keep Holding On” – Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling” – Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Call Of The Drum” – Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko” – John Beasley, soloist

“Endangered Species” – Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening: Live At APPARATUS – The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy

Fade To Black – Carmen Lundy

Fifty – The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy – Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding

Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren and SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman – Ron Carter and The Jazzaar Festival Big Band; Directed by Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band; Conducted by Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

“When I Pray” – DOE

“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

“The Better Benediction” – PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel Walls

“Get Up” – Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” – Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music

“So Good” – DOE

“For God Is With Us” – for KING & COUNTRY and Hillary Scott

“Fear Is Not My Future” – Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin

“Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)” – Phil Wickham

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live – Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard

Clarity – DOE

One Deluxe – Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion – Elevation Worship

Breathe – Maverick City Music

Life After Death – TobyMac

Always – Chris Tomlin

My Jesus – Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord – Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio - Irish American Roots – Keith and Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family – Willie Nelson

2:22 – Karen Peck and New River

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York – Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida – Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will – Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas – Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA – Christina Aguilera

Pasieros – Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

VIAJANTE – Fonseca

Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL 2 – Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY – Daddy Yankee

La 167– Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento – Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen – Mon Laferte

Alegoría – Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes – Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz – La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle

Legendario – Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

“Life According To Raechel” – Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty” – Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground” – Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter” – Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” – Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again” – Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message” – Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Made Up Mind” – Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” – Anaïs Mitchell

“Forever” – Sheryl Crow

“High And Lonesome” – T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt

“Prodigal Daughter” – Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan

“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

Best Americana Album

In These Silent DaysBrandi Carlile

Things Happen That WayDr. John

Good To Be...Keb’ Mo’

Raise The RoofRobert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That...Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland

Crown – Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper

Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound – Judy Collins

Revealer – Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line – Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street – Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle – Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani - Live At The Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted – Koffee

Scorcha – Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last –Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat – Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba – Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) – Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura – Masa Takumi

Best Children’s Music Album

Into The Little Blue House – Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos – Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement – Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! – Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet – Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks – Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me – Viola Davis

Music Is History – Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious – Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems – Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View – Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door – J Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. – Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

The Closer – Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow

Sorry – Louis CK

We All Scream – Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change – New Broadway Cast

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) – 2022 Broadway Cast

MJ The Musical – Original Broadway Cast

Mr Saturday Night – Original Broadway Cast

Six: Live On Opening Night – Original Broadway Cast

A Strange Loop – Original Broadway Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS – (Various Artists)

Encanto – (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) – (Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick – Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story – (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman – Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto – Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 – Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok – Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard – Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Richard Jacques, composer

Old World – Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Be Alive [From King Richard] – Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] – Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] – Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)

Best Instrumental Composition

African Tales – Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

El País Invisible – Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues – Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

Refuge – Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Snapshots – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) – Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

How Deep Is Your Love – Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) – Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Minnesota, WI – Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Scrapple From The Apple – John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Let It Happen – Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

Never Gonna Be Alone – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying – Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Songbird (Orchestral Version) – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) – Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning – Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers – William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful – Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos – Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist – Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined – Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess – Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) – Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book – Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 – Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings – Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 – John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982 – Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions – Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern... – Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence – George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III – Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century – Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House – Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg – Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) – Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix) – Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) – Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) – Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) – Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

AGUILERA – Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories...Do Not Open – Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible - Focus 1 – Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring – Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives – Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes – Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath Of The World – Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Eastman: Stay On It – Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

John Williams - The Berlin Concert – John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman – Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X – Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion – John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

Born – Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11 – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets – Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances – Neave Trio

Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen – Attacca Quartet

What Is American – PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation – Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life – Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations – Mitsuko Uchida

Letters For The Future – Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town - The Music Of Zoran Krajacic – Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You – Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? – Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly – Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene – Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story – Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire – JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds – Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Ligneous Suite – Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations – Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God – Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Puts: Contact – Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved – Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Best Music Video

Easy On Me – Adele Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

Yet To Come – BTS Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

Woman – Doja Cat Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

As It Was – Harry Styles Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele Paul Dugdale, video director

Our World – Justin Bieber Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – (Various Artists) Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer