2025 Grammy nominations in full: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter among nominees
The biggest names in music have been recognized for their contributions to the industry made throughout the past year
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
This year’s 2025 Grammy nominees are made up of several industry heavyweights, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX.
Beyoncé leads with 11 nods for her country-influenced Cowboy Carter making her the most nominated artist of all time, with a total of 99 nominations throughout her career. She was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88.
Meanwhile, Swift received yet another Album of the Year nod, this time for her latest hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which puts her ahead of Barba Streisand, whom she had been tied with as the most nominated female artist in the category.
Other artists to have received several nods across various categories include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and RAYE.
Read here to find out The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor’s predictions for the winners of the “big four” categories.
Winners will be announced during the live ceremony on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for 2025 nominations.
Find the full list of Grammy 2025 nominations below.
Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles - “Now and Then”
Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
Charli XCX - “360”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck Babe!”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
doechii
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Khruangbin
Teddy Swims
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)
“Birds of a Feather” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas - songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With a Smile” - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members)
Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members)
“Fortnight” - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift - songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter - songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
“Please Please Please” - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter - songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Texas Hold ’Em” - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq - songwriters (Beyoncé)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D Mile” Emile II
Ian Fithcuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“The Architect” - Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne - songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
”A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams - songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Am Not Okay” - Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips - songwriters (Jelly Roll)
“I Had Some Help” - Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters - songwriters (Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen)
“Texas Hold ’Em” - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan - “Cowboys Cry Too”
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus - “II Most Wanted”
Brothers Osborne - “Break Mine”
Dan + Shay - “Bigger Houses”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - “I Had Some Help”
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll - “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”
Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Chris Stapleton - “It Takes a Woman”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - “Spaghettii”
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - “Kehlani (Remix)”
Latto - “Big Mama”
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - “3:AM”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - “Residuals”
Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”
Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA - “Saturn”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Marsha Ambrosius - “Wet”
Kenyon Dixon - “Can I Have This Groove”
Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald - “No Lie”
Muni Long - “Make Me Forget”
Lucky Daye - “That’s You”
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” - Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch - songwriters (Kehlani)
“Burning” - Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi - songwriters (Tems)
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” - Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten - songwriters (Coco Jones)
“Ruined Me” - Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore - songwriters (Muni Long)
“Saturn” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang - songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You - Avery*Sunshine
En Route - Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone and the New World - Childish Gambino
Crash - Kehlani
Why Lawd? - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
Doechii - “Nissan Altima”
Eminem - “Houdini”
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
GloRilla - “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids” - Marlanna Evans - songwriter (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)
“Carnival” - Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams - songwriters (¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti)
“Like That” - Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn - songwriters (Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar)
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar - songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
“Yeah Glo!” - Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods - songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later - J Cole
The Auditorium, Vol 1 - Common and Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) - Eminem
We Don’t Trust You - Future and Metro Boomin
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm - Clairo
The Collective - Kim Gordon
What Now - Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming - St Vincent
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”
Fontaines DC - “Starburster”
Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”
St Vincent - “Flea”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Best Pop Dance Recording
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX - “Apple”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“She’s Gone, Dance On” - Disclosure
“Loved” - Four Tet
“Leavemealone” - Fred Again.. and Baby Keem
“Neverender” - Justice and Tame Impala
“Witchy” - Kaytranada
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Brat - Charli XCX
Three - Four Tet
Hyperdrama - Justice
Timeless - Kaytranada
Telos - Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
“Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix” - Kaytranada - remixer (Doechii featuring JT)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” - David Guetta - remixer (Shaboozey and David Guetta)
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” - FNZ and Mark Ronson - remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix” - Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish - remixers (Julian Marley and Antaeus)
“Von Dutch” - AG Cook - remixer (Charli XCX and AG Cook featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then” - The Beatles
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - The Black Keys
“The American Dream Is Killing Me” - Green Day
“Gift Horse” - Idles
“Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam
“Broken Man” - St Vincent
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” - Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne
“Crown of Horns” - Judas Priest
“Suffocate” - Knocked Loose featuring Poppy
“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica
“Cellar Door” - Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” - Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura - songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” - Annie Clark - songwriter (St Vincent)
“Dark Matter” - Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt - songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” - Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” - Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot - songwriters (Idles)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say - Queen Sheba
Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series - Omari Hardwick
Good MUSIC Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word - Malik Yusef
The Heart, the Mind, the Soul - Tank and the Bangas
The Seven Number Ones - Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
“Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)” - The Baylor Project
“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” - Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield
“Juno” - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck
“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” - Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortne
“Little Fears” - Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Journey In Black - Christie Dashiell
Wildflowers Vol. 1 - Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortner
A Joyful Holiday - Samara Joy
Milton + Esperanza - Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding
My Ideal - Catherine Russell and Sean Mason
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Owl Song - Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley
Beyond This Place - Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins and Steve Nelson
Phoenix Reimagined (Live) - Lakecia Benjamin
Remembrance - Chick Corea and Béla Fleck
Solo Game - Sullivan Fortner
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Returning to Forever - John Beasley and Frankfurt Radio Big Band
And So It Goes - The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Walk a Mile in My Shoe - Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence - Dan Pugach Big Band
Golden City - Miguel Zenón
Best Latin Jazz Album
Spain Forever Again - Michel Camilo and Tomatito
Cubop Lives! - Zaccai Curtis
Collab - Hamilton de Holanda and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Time and Again - Eliane Elias
El Trio: Live in Italy - Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley and José Gola
Cuba and Beyond - Chucho Valdés and Royal Quartet
As I Travel - Donald Vega featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci and Luisito Quintero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Night Reign - Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun - André 3000
Code Derivation - Robert Glasper
Foreverland - Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin - Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Plot Armor - Taylor Eigsti
Rhapsody In Blue - Béla Fleck
Orchestras (Live) - Bill Frisell featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston and Thomas Morgan
Mark - Mark Guiliana
Speak to Me - Julian Lage
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen - Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys and Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Merrily We Roll Along - Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman and David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
The Notebook - John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Outsiders - Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine and Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay and Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Suffs - Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow and Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Wiz - Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis and Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis and Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer and lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best American Roots Performance
“Blame It on Eve” - Shemekia Copeland
“Nothing in Rambling” - The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt - Keb’ Mo’ - Taj Mahal and Mick Fleetwood
“Lighthouse” - Sierra Ferrell
“The Ballad of Sally Anne” - Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Performance
“Yaya” - Beyoncé
“Subtitles” - Madison Cunningham
“Don’t Do Me Good” - Madi Diaz featuring Kacey Musgraves
“American Dreaming” - Sierra Ferrell
“Runaway Train” - Sarah Jarosz
“Empty Trainload of Sky” - Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best American Roots Song
“Ahead of the Game” - Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
“All in Good Time” - Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine featuring Fiona Apple)
“All My Friends” - Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)
“American Dreaming” - Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
“Blame It on Eve” - John Hahn and Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Best Americana Album
The Other Side - T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy - Charley Crockett
Trail of Flowers - Sierra Ferrell
Polaroid Lovers - Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive - Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood - Waxahatchee
Best Bluegrass Album
I Built a World - Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Songs of Love and Life - The Del McCoury Band
No Fear - Sister Sadie
Live Vol. 1 - Billy Strings
Earl Jam - Tony Trischka
Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman - Dan Tyminski
Best Traditional Blues Album
Hill Country Love - Cedric Burnside
Struck Down - The Fabulous Thunderbirds
One Guitar Woman - Sue Foley
Sam’s Place - Little Feat
Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa - The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 - Joe Bonamassa
Blame It on Eve - Shemekia Copeland
Friendlytown - Steve Cropper and the Midnight Hour
Mileage - Ruthie Foster
The Fury - Antonio Vergara
Best Folk Album
American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
Weird Faith - Madi Diaz
Bright Future - Adrianne Lenker
All My Friends - Aoife O’Donovan
Woodland - Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
25 Back to My Roots - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles featuring J’Wan Boudreaux
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - New Breed Brass Band featuring Trombone Shorty
Kuini - Kalani Pe’a
Stories From the Battlefield - The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Church Doors” - Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence and Sir William James Baptist, songwriter
“Yesterday” - Melvin Crispell III”Hold On (Live)” - Ricky Dillard
“Holy Hands” - Doe; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord and Juan Winans, songwriters
“One Hallelujah” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Holy Forever (Live)” - Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson featuring CeCe Winans
“Praise” - Elevation Worship featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters
“Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” - Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple
“In the Name of Jesus” - JWLKRS Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky and Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
“In the Room” - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters
“That’s My King” - CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Covered Vol. 1 - Melvin Crispell III
Choirmaster II (Live) - Ricky Dillard
Father’s Day - Kirk Franklin
Still Karen - Karen Clark Sheard
More Than This - CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Heart of a Human - Doe
When Wind Meets Fire - Elevation Worship
Child of God - Forrest Frank
Coat of Many Colors - Brandon Lake
The Maverick Way Complete - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 - Authentic Unlimited
The Gospel According to Mark - Mark D. Conklin
Rhapsody - The Harlem Gospel Travelers
Church - Cory Henry
Loving You - The Nelons
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation - Anitta
El Viaje - Luis Fonsi
García - Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira
Orquídeas - Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana - Bad Bunny
Rayo - J Balvin
Ferxxocalipsis - Feid
Las Letras Ya No Importan - Residente
Att - Young Miko
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Diamantes – Chiquis
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León
Éxodo – Peso Pluma
De Lejitos – Jessi Uribe
Best Tropical Latin Album
Muevense – Marc Anthony
Bailar – Sheila E.
Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Best Global Music Performance
“Raat Ki Rani” – Arooj Aftab
“A Rock Somewhere” – Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal
“Rise” – Rocky Dawuni”Bemba Colora” – Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar
“Sunlight to My Soul” – Angélique Kidjo featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
“Kashira” – Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung
Best African Music Performance
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
“MMS” – Asake and Wizkid
“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Love Me JeJe” – Tems
Best Global Music Album
Alkebulan II – Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado
Heis – Rema
Historias de Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey
Born in the Wild – Tems
Best Reggae Album
Take It Easy – Collie Buddz
Party With Me – Vybz Kartel
Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea
Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe) – (Various Artists)
Evolution – The Wailers
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Break of Dawn – Ricky Kej
Triveni – Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon
Visions of Sounds – De Luxe Chris Redding
Opus – Ryuichi Sakamoto
Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn – Anoushka Shankar
Warriors of Light – Radhika Vekaria
Best Children’s Music Album
Brillo, Brillo! – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Creciendo – Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats
My Favorite Dream – John Legend
Solid Rock Revival – Rock for Children
World Wide Playdate – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Comedy Album
Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle
The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – (Various Artists), Guy Oldfield, producer
… And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter
My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross, composers
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Color Purple – (Various Artists)
Deadpool & Wolverine – (Various Artists)
Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein – London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
Saltburn – (Various Artists)
Twisters: The Album – (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” from Twisters: The Album – Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs and Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“Better Place,” from Trolls Band Together– Amy Allen, Shellback and Justin Timberlake, songwriters (‘N Sync and Justin Timberlake)
“Can’t Catch Me Now,” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“It Never Went Away,” from American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Love Will Survive,” from The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve and Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Best Music Video
“Tailor Swif” (ASAP Rocky) – Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors
“360” (Charli XCX) – Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo and Evan Thicke, video producers
“Houdini” (Eminem) – Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna and Justin Diener, video producers
“Not Like Us” (Kendrick Lamar) – Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter and Jamie Rabineau, video producers
“Fortnight” (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone) – Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer
Best Music Film
American Symphony (Jon Batiste) – Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman and Joedan Okun, video producers
June (June Carter Cash) – Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson and Kristen Vaurio, video producers
Kings From Queens (Run DMC) – Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt) – Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher and Bill Teck, video producers
The Greatest Night in Pop (Various Artists) – Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie and Harriet Sternberg, video producers
Best Recording Package
“The Avett Brothers” – Jonny Black and Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
“Baker Hotel” – Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
“Brat” – Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX)
“F-1 Trillion” – Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon and Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)
“Hounds of Love: The Baskerville Edition” – Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
“Jug Band Millionaire” – Andrew Wong and Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
“Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease” – Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Half Living Things” – Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)
“Hounds of Love: The Boxes of Lost at Sea” – Kate Bush and Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
“In Utero” – Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
“Mind Games” – Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
“Unsuk Chin” – Takahiro Kurashima and Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin and Berliner Philharmoniker)
“We Blame Chicago” – Rebeka Arce and Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)
Best Album Notes
“After Midnight” – Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)
“The Carnegie Hall Concert” – Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
“Centennial” – Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)
“John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer — The Early Years 1948-55” – Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
“Sontrack Original De La Película ‘Al Son De Beno’” – Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Centennial – Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)
Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition – Charles F. Spicer, Jr. and Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood and Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince and the New Power Generation)
Paul Robeson — Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings – Tom Laskey and Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti and Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)
Pepito Y Paquito – Pepe De Lucía and Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía and Paco De Lucía)
The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording — Super Deluxe Edition) – Mike Matessino and Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick and Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers and Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Algorithm – Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)
Cyan Blue – Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon and Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)
Deeper Well – Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder and Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
Empathogen – Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti and Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (Willow)
I/O – Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May and Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)
Short n’ Sweet – Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan and Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler and Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Adams: Girls of the Golden West – Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Andres: The Blind Banister – Silas Brown, Doron Schachter and Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev and Metropolis Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit – Mark Donahue and John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Clear Voices in the Dark – Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard and Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Ortiz: Revolución – Diamantina Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Erica Brenner
Christoph Franke
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Dirk Sobotka
Best Immersive Audio Album
Avalon – Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies and Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)
Genius Loves Company – Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling and Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles with Various Artists)
Henning Sommerro: Borders – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
I/O (In-Side Mix) – Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel and Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)
Pax – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 and Current Saxophone Quartet)
Best Instrumental Composition
“At Last” – Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)
“Communion” – Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
“I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” – André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau and Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)
“Remembrance” – Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea and Béla Fleck)
“Strands” – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf and Christian Euman)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Baby Elephant Walk — Encore” – Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
“Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly and John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly)
“Rhapsody in Blue(grass)” – Béla Fleck and Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz and Bryan Sutton)
“Rose Without the Thorns” – Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje and Tonality)
“Silent Night” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Alma” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje featuring Regina Carter)
“Always Come Back” – Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)
“Bigfeelings” – Willow, arranger (Willow)
“Last Surprise (From ‘Persona 5’)” – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Jonah Nilsson and Button Masher)
“The Sound of Silence” – Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry featuring Sleeping at Last)
Best Orchestral Performance Award
“Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries and Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance” – Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
“Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening and Symphony in C Major” – JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen” – Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
“Stravinsky: The Firebird” – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording Award
“Adams: Girls of the Golden West” – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny and Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
“Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez and Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Moravec: The Shining” – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce and Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)
“Puts: The Hours” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming and Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan and Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Best Choral Performance
“Clear Voices in the Dark” – Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski and Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
“A Dream So Bright — Choral Music of Jake Runestad” – Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)
“Handel: Israel in Egypt” – Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry and Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)
“Ochre” – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
“Sheehan: Akathist” – Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands and Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan and Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices and Trinity Youth Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles” – JACK Quartet
“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke’” – Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos and Emanuel Ax
“Cerrone: Beaufort Scales” – Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone and Lorelei Ensemble
“Home” – Miró Quartet
“Rectangles and Circumstance” – Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Akiho: Longing” – Andy Akiho
“Bach: Goldberg Variations” – Víkingur Ólafsson
“Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc” – Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
“Entourer” – Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
“Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra” – Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Beyond the Years — Unpublished Songs of Florence Price – Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
A Change Is Gonna Come – Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
Newman: Bespoke Songs – Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña and Garrick Zoeter)
Show Me The Way – Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)
Best Classical Compendium
“Akiho: BeLonging” – Andy Akiho and Imani Winds – Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon and Mark Dover, producers
“American Counterpoints” – Curtis Stewart – James Blachly, conductor – Blanton Alspaugh, producer
“Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode” – JoAnn Falletta, conductor – Bernd Gottinger, producer
“Mythologies II” – Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies and Danaë Xanthe Vlasse – Michael Shapiro, conductor – Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse and Kitt Wakeley, producers
“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor – Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello” – Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)
“Coleman: Revelry” – Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)
“Lang: Composition as Explanation” – David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)
“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” – Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale)
“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” – Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus and Orchestra)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments