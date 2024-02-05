Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grammys viewers have questioned whether Taylor Swift “snubbed” Celine Dion while accepting her Album of the Year award.

In a night of big wins for women, the singer became the first person in the music ceremony’s history to take home the top prize for a fourth time.

Clearly overwhelmed by the announcement, Swift, who has officially announced a new record, could be seen embracing several people, including audio engineer Laura Sisk, as she arrived on the stage.

By the time she reached Dion, who made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles event following her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis, Swift took the trophy from her hand, without even looking at her.

Many found this to be an odd interaction, especially considering just moments before, Dion had been given a standing ovation by he entire room – and Swift herself was seen singing along to her song “The Power of Love”.

However, it’s worth noting that Swift was visibly overwhelmed by her victory, and proving the moment was an oversight, was photographed smiling away with and hugging Dion backstage after the apparent snub.

This did not stop people criticising the “Shake It Up” singer for not thanking Dion at the time, though.

“Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “OK but TaylorSwift waiting and ignoring Celine Dion is a crime? NOT HUGGING HER AND JUST TAKING THE TROPHY? WHAT?!”

Others branded it “outrageous”, with broadcaster Andy Signore writing: “Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYs was wild.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Grammys 2024: Celine Dion ‘snubbed’ by Taylor Swift (YouTube)

But Swift has been supported by many, with one fan claiming that, instead of “disrespecting” Dion, Swift was “clearly distracted by someone behind her at the exact moment Celine Dion handed her the award”..

Swift secured the top gong of the night with her 10th studio album Midnights, having previously won for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.

During her acceptance speech, she praised her friend and long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff as a “once in a generation” producer and her fellow nominee Lana Del Rey as a “legacy artist” and a “legend in her prime right now.”