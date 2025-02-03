Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grammys host Trevor Noah left some viewers unimpressed after making a joke about pop star Shakira and her native Colombia at the award ceremony on Sunday.

“Three-time Grammy winner Shakira is in the house,” the South African comedian pointed out during his opening monologue. “The greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class A felony.”

On X/Twitter, many people accused Noah of poor timing given the threat of deportations currently facing Latin American immigrants in the US.

Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has announced a spate of executive orders to remove unlawful migrants from the US.

“Trevor Noah making a immigration joke in the middle of mass deportations taking place,” one person tweeted.

“That tasteless joke about illegal immigrants was so unnecessary. Do better Trevor Noah,” added another.

“We, the Colombians, are sick of being treated like criminals #Grammys2025 @Trevornoah we are waiting for an apology,” a third tweeted.

“trevor noah’s jokes were so distasteful and unnecessary [sic],” a fourth wrote.

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys for the fifth time on Sunday ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Elsewhere in his monologue, Noah joked: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, there’s been a few changes in Washington. I’m going to enjoy tonight, because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country.”

Johannesburg-born Noah hosted the Grammys for the fifth time on Sunday.

The ceremony comes after Colombia backed down in the face of Trump’s tariff threats over immigrant deportations.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Trump threatened Colombia with “decisive retaliatory measures” including tariffs and visa sanctions after Colombia denied entry to two U.S. flights on military planes carrying people who were allegedly living in the country without legal permission.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro initially denied entry to US military planes carrying immigrants, “treating them as criminals.”

“I cannot make migrants stay in a country that does not want them, but if that country sends them back, it should be with dignity and respect for them and for our country,” Petro said.

He said he would allow civilian planes carrying deportees to land in his country, but that he would block the arrival of military planes.

“We will receive our fellow citizens on civilian planes, without treating them like criminals,” Petro said.

The Trump administration is promising to deport millions of undocumented immigrants from the U.S., drawing scrutiny from Latin American leaders who have roundly criticized the president’s treatment of immigrants.