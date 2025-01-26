Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump threatens Colombia with ‘decisive retaliatory measures’ for turning away deportation flights

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Sunday 26 January 2025 19:10 GMT
Comments
Close
Related video: President Trump’s ‘border czar’ says military flights will deport millions of illegal immigrants

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

President Donald Trump has threatened Colombia with “decisive retaliatory measures” after two “repatriation flights” were not allowed to land in the country, the commander-in-chief wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia,” Trump wrote on the social media platform. “This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people.”

He added: “Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take ... urgent and decisive retaliatory measures.”

Trump went on to say that the U.S. government will impose 25 percent tariffs on Colombia on “all goods” going to the U.S. In a week, those tariffs will be raised to 50 percent, the president claimed.

The president added that a travel ban and visa revocations will be imposed on Colombian government officials, as well as “all allies and supporters.”

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in