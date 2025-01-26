Trump threatens Colombia with ‘decisive retaliatory measures’ for turning away deportation flights
President Donald Trump has threatened Colombia with “decisive retaliatory measures” after two “repatriation flights” were not allowed to land in the country, the commander-in-chief wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.
“I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia,” Trump wrote on the social media platform. “This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people.”
He added: “Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take ... urgent and decisive retaliatory measures.”
Trump went on to say that the U.S. government will impose 25 percent tariffs on Colombia on “all goods” going to the U.S. In a week, those tariffs will be raised to 50 percent, the president claimed.
The president added that a travel ban and visa revocations will be imposed on Colombian government officials, as well as “all allies and supporters.”
More follows...
