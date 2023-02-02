The Great Escape announces another wave of artists for May festival

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Great Escape Festival has just announced another huge wave of acts on its lineup.

The new announcement features over 90 new names, including the likes of Billie Marten, Willie J Healey and Aziya.

The lineup also includes artists such as Deadletter, Bellah, Arxx, Mia Wray and Pozi.

Taking place between 10 to 13 May in Brighton and Hove, the festival hosts gigs across multiple venues throughout the city.

Throughout the week, as many as 500 artists play in 30 walkable gig spaces around the city, with punters able to access as many shows as they can fit in. There is also a pop-up stage situated on Brighton Beach’s seafront area.

The festival is renowned for showcasing some of the most exciting new music acts, with industry professionals all travelling south to see the top talent.

The website describes the festival as a great place to “discover your new favourite artist and see them in an intimate setting before they go on to headline major festival stages.”

Maisie Peters will perfrom a spotlight show at the festival (Getty Images)

This year’s festival will also hold spotlight shows with well-established artists Arlo Parks and Maisie Peters.

Exciting new acts such as Oscar Browne, The Last Dinner Party, Feet and Paul Mescal’s sister, Nell Mescal, will also be performing at the forthcoming event.

This year, The Independent will host a stage at the festival.