Missy Elliott makes history with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Missy Elliott has made history after it was announced she will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The forthcoming induction makes the artist the first female hip-hop artist to ever be given the accreditation.

The news was revealed when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Wednesday (1 February).

"This is an incredible honour,” said the four-time Grammy winner in a press release reacting to the news.

“I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees.”

She continued: "I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well."

"But to hear that I am the first female hip-hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!!,” she said.

The 52-year-old said that she hoped that her achievement would encourage more recognition for other women.

“This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognised!" she said.

The 52-year-old said that she hoped that her achievement would encourage more recognition for other women (AFP via Getty Images)

The artist was announced alongside other legendary stars such as the late George Michael, plus Cyndi Lauper, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden and Joy Division / New Order.

Chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes said in a statement: “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates.

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”