Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Taylor Lautner reflects on regretful moment while he and Taylor Swift were dating

The ‘Twilight’ star was asked by his now wife, Taylor Lautner, which moment he would go back to if he could

Megan Graye
Thursday 02 February 2023 09:02
Comments
Taylor Swift announces new album onstage at VMAs

Taylor Lautner has reflected on a moment he regrets back when he and Taylor Swift were dating.

While speaking on his podcast, The Squeeze with his wife – also called Taylor Lautner - the Twilight star raised the awkward moment.

The actor brought up the subject of Swift when his wife asked him which moment he would go back to if he could.

Lautner then responded: “Probably when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit.”

The actor, who was dating Swift at the time, presented the VMA award to Swift before she was interrupted by Kanye West in a now-infamous moment during the ceremony.

Recommended

However, it has emerged that he thought the whole thing was a planned joke... until he saw Swift’s face.

"I presented the award to her, so I have the award. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage,” the 30-year-old said.

"I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming this whole thing was a practised and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense."

Taylor Lautner with his wife Taylor Lautner

(Getty Images)

"He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No’.” said the actor.

Later in 2009, the actor reflected on the moment during an appearance on a Saturday Night Live monologue.

Recommended

“I guess I could have done a little more,” joked the actor while appearing on the show, before adding: “What i really wanted to do that night was this”.

He then proceeded to do Tae Kwon Do to a cardboard cutout of Kanye.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in