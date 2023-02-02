Priscilla Presley says she’s ‘having to learn to live’ without Lisa Marie

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Priscilla Presley has spoken about the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on what would have been her 55th birthday.

Lisa Marie died unexpectedly on 12 January, shortly after being rushed to hospital.

Now, Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla said she is “having to learn to live without” her only daughter.

Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday (1 February), Priscilla said: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday.”

“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” said the 77-year-old.

She continued: “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son.

“Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.

Her statement was made alongside the news that she is reportedly attempting to contest her daughter’s will, which she was removed from several years ago.

Currently none of Lisa Marie’s will will go to Priscilla (getty)

Currently, Elvis’s entire estate will go to Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough. In documents obtained by US media, however, Priscilla is reportedly trying to declare the 2016 amendment “inconsistent”.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, has opened up about his experiences.

The musician is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.

“A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me,” said the 35-year-old.

Garcia has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids’ parents would find out who my mom was, and they’d want a reason to talk to her,” he said. “I wasn’t very comfortable with it.”