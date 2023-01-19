Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brenda Edwards, the mother of the late Jamal Edwards, has revealed that Ed Sheeran spent time at her family’s house following her son’s death.

DJ and music entrepreneur Edwards, who was awarded an MBE for his contribution to the music industry, died on 20 February last year, aged 31.

Now, almost a year after his death, his mother Brenda Edwards has recalled how the singer helped her and the family in the weeks following Jamal’s death.

“When Jamal passed he [Sheeran] was literally at my house with me and Tanisha [her daughter] for a whole week just looking after us,” said Edwards while being interviewed on Good Morning Britain ahead of the anniversary of his death.

"There wasn’t anything that he wasn’t sorting out and doing if we needed anything, and everybody has been so, so wonderful and so supportive,” she added.

To honour the anniversary of his death, Sheeran will be releasing a song dedicated to Jamal.

“Ed sent me the final edit two days ago and I’ve kind of been in and out of crying ever since," said the 53-year-old.

Jamal was responsible for helping to launch the careers of many musicians, including Sheeran, through his platform SBTV.

The Loose Women presenter also reflected on her son’s death while appearing on the show: “I think because I’ve been so busy since last year, I literally have not had a break.”

"So they say if you keep busy then time flies when you’re, kind of, having fun. But time flies when you’re busy also."

"It’s really amazing that Ed and so many people have supported us over almost a year,” she added.

Ed Sheeran said he “would not be here” without the late Edwards (Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

After Jamal died, Sheeran posted a tribute to the MBE on his Instagram page saying that he “would not be here without him”.

The post showed an early image of the friends, with the caption: "I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say.”

"Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright,” he said. "He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.”

"A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

"I would not be here without him, professionally and personally, he continued. “There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."

Additional reporting from the Press Assocation.