Joe Trohman: Fall Out Boy guitarist announces he’s leaving the band due to ‘deteriorated’ mental health
The guitarist has announced the news ahead of the band’s forthcoming album, ‘So Much (for) Stardust’
Fall Out Boy’s guitarist, Joe Trohman has announced he’s taking a break from the band due to mental health reasons.
The guitarist shared the news on a post via Instagram on Thursday morning (19 January).
The post comes ahead of the band’s forthcoming album release, So Much (for) Stardust, due in March.
“I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful,” wrote the 38-year-old musician, explaining his decision.
“Without disclosing the details, I must tell you that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” he wrote.
“So to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”
He continued: “It pains me to make this decision, especially when we’re releasing a new album that fills me with great pride.”
Trohman promised fans he would be back, and thanked the people around him for being understanding of his actions.
“Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent,” he assured.
“In the meantime I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.
“Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary decision,” he added.
Trohman co-founded Fall Out Boy in 2001, with bandmate and lead singer Pete Wentz.
