Green Day has announced the dates for their five-month 2024 stadium tour in support of their upcoming album, Saviors.

The three-piece rock band shared the news on their socials on Thursday (2 November). “It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… taking The Saviors Tour on the road all summer long next year to celebrate 30 years of Dookie, 20 years of American Idiot + our new album Saviors!!! Swipe for dates,” they wrote.

For their North American dates, they will be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

Meanwhile, Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots and The Interrupters will support Green Day on select UK/European dates.

To join the mailing list for North American pre-sale tickets, sign up through their website by Tuesday 7 November. Codes are expected to be sent out later that day by 3pm PT, with pre-sale officially opening on Wednesday 8 November at 10am local time. General sale opens on Friday 10 November at 10am local time.

UK/European fans will similarly be able to access pre-sale codes by pre-ordering Saviors at Green Day’s website by Tuesday 7 November at 3pm GMT. Codes will be sent later that day by 5pm GMT. Don’t worry, if you’ve already pre-ordered from their store, you will still receive the code. Pre-sale starts on Wednesday 8 November at 9.30am GMT / 10.30am CET. General sales will take place on Friday 10 November at 9.30am GMT / 10.30am CET.

The Saviours stadium tour will not only support their 14th studio album Saviours – which will be released on 19 January 2024 – but will also serve as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of their 2004 record, American Idiot.

Find the dates and locations for Green Day’s five-month 2024 stadium tour below:

North American 2024 tour dates:

July 29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 1 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 3 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 5 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 7 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only)

August 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

August 20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre (with Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only)

August 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

August 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion (with Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only)

August 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park

Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Sept. 4 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sept. 10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only)

Sept. 11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

UK/European 2024 dates:

May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain @ O Son do Camino (Festival)

June 1 – Madrid, Spain @ Road to Rio Babel (Festival)

June 5 – Lyon, Decines @ LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters

June 7 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park (Festival)

June 8 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring (Festival)

June 10 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne – with Donots

June 11 – Hamburg, Germany @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

June 15 – Interlaken. Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

June 16 – Milan, Italy I Days @ Hippodrome La Maura (Festival)

June 18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

June 19 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

June 21 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

June 23 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

June 27 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

June 29 London, UK @ Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace