Green Man confirms 2021 festival will go ahead next month

Green Man Festival has confirmed that it will be going ahead next month.

The music festival, which takes place in the Brecon Beacons in Wales from 19 to 22 August, made the announcement in a Twitter post today (16 July).

The line-up for the forthcoming event has also been announced, with Little Dragon, Caribou, Fontaines DC and Mogwai set to headline.

Other acts confirmed to perform over the weekend include Black Midi, Shame, Thundercat, The Staves, and Django Django. See the full-line up for Green Man 2021 here.

Attendees over the age of 16 will need to either have been double-vaccinated at least two weeks prior to the event or show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of their arrival.

Ticket-holders who are unable to attend have the option of rolling their tickets over to Green Man 2022 or receiving a refund. Requests for a refund must be made before 5.00pm on 23 July.

Tickets are sold out but a ticket resale will occur on 27 July at 10.00am.

The news follows after this week’s announcement that the Welsh government plans to scrap most coronavirus regulations from 7 August. This would allow nightclubs to reopen and social distancing to end.

Despite confirmation from Green Man organisers, the event going ahead is still reliant on the public health situation.

Unlike Latitude Festival – which will be held in Suffolk next week – Green Man is not part of the government’s Events Research Programme.

A new survey, as per NME, has revealed that half of UK festivals have been cancelled this year. Kendall Calling and Truck are among the festivals to recently announce the cancellation of their July events.