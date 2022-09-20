Grimes finished new album at ‘plastic surgery clinic’ amid elf ear rumours
Last month, Grimes had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears
Grimes says artificial intelligence is fastest route to communism in TikTok video
Grimes has revealed that she has finished her new album and “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic”.
Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer tweeted that her new album is finished.
“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote. “My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.
“I have 20 songs so,” Grimes revealed further. “Maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”
This update comes after the “Shinigami Eyes” singer posted a new photo on social media that led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.
Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA?
“Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”
Posting on Twitter on Saturday 17 September, Grimes shared a photo of herself with her head wrapped in bandages, with the caption: “I did smthn crazy!”
After looking at her post, many fans questioned whether Grimes had finally gone through with the elf ear surgery.
“YOU DID THE EARS??” wrote one fan.
“I think it’s the elf ears she’s been mentioning,” added another.
“Omfg elf ears ????” posted a third, while a fourth said: “Can’t focus at this house party because I keep thinking about @Grimezsz and her potential elf ears.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies