Grimes fans are convinced she has had elf ear surgery after latest photo

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Grimes has posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.

Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”

Posting on Twitter on Saturday 17 September, Grimes shared a photo of herself with her head wrapped in bandages, with the caption: “I did smthn crazy!”

She didn’t elaborate on what surgery she had undergone, but also tweeted: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”

“YOU DID THE EARS??” wrote one fan.

“I think it’s the elf ears she’s been mentioning,” added another.

“Omfg elf ears ????” posted a third, while a fourth said: “Can’t focus at this house party because I keep thinking about @Grimezsz and her potential elf ears.”

Grimes (Twitter)

Earlier this month, Grimes recalled an incident from her childhood in which she was wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car.

The 34-year-old Canadian singer said that the incident occurred when the late monarch was touring the Canadian provinces in 2002.

“Once the queen was gonna drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us ‘no snow balls’,” Grimes wrote on Twitter.

“As she drove past it was dead silent, all teachers on high alert. And just as the procession was almost past a single snowball arced from the crowd and hit her car.

“Entire crowd erupted into insanity.”

The “Oblivion” singer added that she was “wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations, while the real culprit remains unknown to this day.

“But it was glorious,” she said.