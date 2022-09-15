Grimes says she was once accused of throwing snowball at Queen’s car

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Grimes has recalled an incident from her childhood in which she was wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car.

The 34-year-old Canadian singer said that the incident occurred when the late monarch was touring the Canadian provinces in 2002.

“Once the queen was gonna drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us ‘no snow balls’,” Grimes wrote on Twitter.

“As she drove past it was dead silent, all teachers on high alert. And just as the procession was almost past a single snowball arced from the crowd and hit her car.

“Entire crowd erupted into insanity.”

The “Oblivion” singer added that she was “wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations, while the real culprit remains unknown to this day.

“But it was glorious,” she said.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96. Her eldest son Charles has succeeded her as the nation’s new king.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

Leading tributes from around the world, King Charles III described his mother as “much loved” and a “cherished sovereign”.

On Wednesday (14 September), the Queen’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin, as she left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

Mourners have been warned they may have to queue for up to three days to get into the hall, and pass security checks before being allowed in.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here