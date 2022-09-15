Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grimes says she was once accused of throwing snowball at Queen’s car

‘I was wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations,’ artist claimed

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 15 September 2022 07:52
Comments

Grimes shares video of Elon Musk cuddling tiny newborn son X Æ A-12

Grimes has recalled an incident from her childhood in which she was wrongly accused of throwing a snowball at the Queen’s car.

The 34-year-old Canadian singer said that the incident occurred when the late monarch was touring the Canadian provinces in 2002.

“Once the queen was gonna drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us ‘no snow balls’,” Grimes wrote on Twitter.

“As she drove past it was dead silent, all teachers on high alert. And just as the procession was almost past a single snowball arced from the crowd and hit her car.

“Entire crowd erupted into insanity.”

Recommended

The “Oblivion” singer added that she was “wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations, while the real culprit remains unknown to this day.

“But it was glorious,” she said.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96. Her eldest son Charles has succeeded her as the nation’s new king.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

Leading tributes from around the world, King Charles III described his mother as “much loved” and a “cherished sovereign”.

On Wednesday (14 September), the Queen’s lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin, as she left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

Recommended

Mourners have been warned they may have to queue for up to three days to get into the hall, and pass security checks before being allowed in.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in