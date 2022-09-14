Queen funeral - latest: Coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as mourners line streets
Well-wishers line streets, as King Charles III and senior royals receive coffin
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will be received by King Charles III and other senior royals.
The Queen’s coffin was brought from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, on a journey marked by huge lines of mourners filling the streets of the two capital cities.
The new monarch returned to Buckingham Palace from Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, where he told Stormont leaders that his mother “never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard”.
His words came as the chief of anti-monarchy group Republic, Graham Smith, labelled the arrests of protesters a “scandal” and said to expect further demonstrations.
The accession of a new king is a “political act and one that goes to the heart of what is wrong with the monarchy”, he said. “It is absolutely everyone’s right to protest and speak out on any issue they please and the police must protect that right, not trample all over it.”
Princess of Wales in subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly made a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through her choice of jewellery.
On Tuesday, the Princess was photographed alongside her husband Prince William as they made their way towards Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin.
In photos captured of Kate by the DailyMail, she could be seen wearing all black with a simple necklace consisting of three strands of pearls.
Harry and William to join King Charles in procession behind Queen’s coffin
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, as they follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral Castle, she lay in state for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, before her coffin was received by her children, grandchildren and their spouses at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, as crowds of mourners paid their respects outside the gates.
After being laid overnight in the Bow Room, a room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders, the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.
Princess Anne’s tribute as Scotland says final farewell to the Queen: ‘An honour and a privilege’
The Princess Royal said it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany the Queen’s coffin as it left Scotland yesterday on its journey to Buckingham Palace.
The late monarch’s only daughter said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.
Crowds broke into applause as the coffin was taken from St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where some 26,000 well-wishers had queued for many hours around the clock to pay their respects.
Oprah sparks backlash for suggesting Queen’s death could give Harry and Meghan ‘opportunity for peacemaking’
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate over her role in the tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and members of the royal family after suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II’s passing provides “an opportunity for peacemaking”.
“Well, this is what I think,” the talk-show host said on Monday. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking. And hopefully, there will be that.”
Thousands of patients face cancelled NHS appointments or operations due to Queen’s funeral
Thousands of hospital and GP appointments have been cancelled due to the public holiday surrounding the Queen's funeral on Monday.
Many hospitals are to postpone outpatient appointments and planned operations because of reduced staffing, while most GP surgeries will also close.
Route revealed for mourners queueing to see Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall
Details of the route for mourners queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in London have been announced by the government.
Huge numbers of people expected to flock to Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, to mourn her passing, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has published its official guidance for those planning to do so:
Route revealed for mourners queueing to see Queen’s coffin in London
People will need to stand for ‘many hours, possibly overnight’, official guidance says
Prince Harry addresses rule prohibiting him from wearing military uniform to events honouring the Queen
Prince Harry has asked that the focus continue to remain on the late Queen and her funeral, rather than on what he will wear, after reports that he would not be permitted to wear his military uniform while he mourns his grandmother.
The Duke of Sussex, who served two front line tours of duty in Afghanistan, addressed the rule barring him from wearing his military uniform in a statement released through his spokesperson on Tuesday.
UK cinemas to close or screen the Queen’s funeral for free on Monday
What are your rights to protest against the monarchy?
Several anti-monarchy protesters have been arrested or spoken to by police in the UK, sparking questions about the laws around freedom of speech.
Center Parcs rows back on decision to turf out guests on day of Queen’s funeral
Center Parcs has reversed a decision to close its accommodation for the Queen’s funeral on Monday after a backlash from guests.
Customers had been told they would be turfed out at 10am on Monday September 19 for 24 hours, forcing them to find alternative accommodation.
After receiving complaints, Center Parcs has offered to allow guests on “longer duration breaks” to remain on site on Monday.
