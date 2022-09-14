✕ Close Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at RAF Northolt ahead of journey to Buckingham Palace

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will be received by King Charles III and other senior royals.

The Queen’s coffin was brought from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, on a journey marked by huge lines of mourners filling the streets of the two capital cities.

The new monarch returned to Buckingham Palace from Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, where he told Stormont leaders that his mother “never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard”.

His words came as the chief of anti-monarchy group Republic, Graham Smith, labelled the arrests of protesters a “scandal” and said to expect further demonstrations.

The accession of a new king is a “political act and one that goes to the heart of what is wrong with the monarchy”, he said. “It is absolutely everyone’s right to protest and speak out on any issue they please and the police must protect that right, not trample all over it.”