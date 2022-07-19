A timeline of Grimes and Elon Musk’s ‘very fluid’ relationship

Billionaire business mogul Elon Musk is known for more than being the world’s richest man. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder has also had a substantial dating history, from three divorces, to eight children, to potentially testifying on behalf of his ex-girlfriend in a historic defamation case.

Long before ending his “fluid partnership” with musician Grimes in March 2022, Elon Musk had been married twice - three times if you count marrying the same person - and was already a father to five boys.

Musk - who was then the founder of the online banking company X.com, which later became PayPal - married his first wife Justine Wilson in 2000. The former couple met while studying at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada.

In 2002, they welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks old. Elon and Justine went on to have a set of twins - Griffin and Xavier Musk - in 2004, and a set of triplets - Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk - in 2006.

In 2008, Elon filed for divorce from Justine. In a 2010 personal essay published in Marie Claire, the mom of five said her marriage was “a dream lifestyle, privileged and surreal,” she wrote. “But the whirlwind of glitter couldn’t disguise a growing void at the core.”

“I felt insignificant in his eyes, and I began thinking about what effect our dynamic would have on our five young sons,” she said. I barely recognised myself. I had turned into a trophy wife - and I sucked at it.”

Justine recalled that six weeks after Elon filed for divorce, he texted her to say he was engaged to “a gorgeous British actress in her early 20s,” Talulah Riley.

Pride and Prejudice actress Riley married Musk in 2010. The couple were married and divorced twice, from 2010 to 2012, and again from 2013 to 2016.

Musk then went on to briefly date Aquaman actress Amber Heard on and off between 2016 and 2018, amid Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp.

Musk is named on a list of potential witnesses to testify in the ongoing defamation case between Heard and Depp.

According to Vanity Fair, Grimes and Musk first met in 2018 when the SpaceX founder slid into her DM’s, where they made the same pun about artificial intelligence. Shortly after, the two debuted their romance when they attended the Met Gala in 2018.

In January 2020, the Canadian singer revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant, but did not confirm if Musk was the father until March.

Their son, X AE A-XII, was born that May. Grimes took to Twitter to share the meaning behind their baby’s name, which includes the elven spelling of artificial intelligence and references to the couple’s “favourite aircraft”. Musk responded to her tweet with a small correction: “SR-71, but yes”, to which Grimes replied: “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound [sic].”

Musk didn’t seem to mind, and tweeted back at the singer: “U r a powerful [sic]” alongside an emoji of a fairy and one of a princess.

In September 2021, Musk revealed to Page Six that he and Grimes have “semi-separated” due to conflicting schedules and locations. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said.

Much to the world’s surprise, the pair welcomed a second child together in December 2021, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogate. After the announcement, the singer explained to Vanity Fair that the two have a fluid, inexplicable partnership. Grimes clarified later on that the two have broken up since welcoming their daughter, but “he’s my best friend and the love of my life,” she tweeted.

Musk is now reportedly dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett.