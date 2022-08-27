Grimes calls Mark Zuckerberg ‘under-qualified’ to run the Metaverse

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grimes has dismissed Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to build a Metaverse, calling the Facebook founder “under-qualified”.

In a post on Twitter, the musician – born Claire Boucher – wrote: “If Zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art.”

She then attached a picture of Zuckerberg’s Metaverse avatar, adding: “The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better”.

Grimes was responding to a recent report from The Independent about Zuckerberg’s appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.

During the three-hour interview, Zuckerberg touched on a variety of subjects as he touted the potential of Metaverse, discussed his favourite hobbies, weighed in on Hunter Biden’s laptop and revealed he doesn’t have time for social media.

A standout moment came when he replied to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, saying he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.

“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down,” he said.

Grimes is not alone in criticising the appearance of the Metaverse. Earlier this week, Zuckerberg unveiled a new avatar for himself after the previous version was widely mocked online for appearing “dead-eyed” and “creepy”.