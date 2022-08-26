Joe Rogan podcast - live: Zuckerberg says bot accounts on platforms are ‘trade-offs all the way down
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.
Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “prefect” artificial intelligence systems.
“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say okay no the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.
Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.
Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
“I didn’t get into this to basically judge those things. I got into this to design technology that helps people connect,” the Meta chief added.
Zuckerberg denies social media is responsible for US divisions
ICYMI: “I think there’s probably a media environment issue that predates the internet,” he told Joe Rogan on his podcast.
“Some of the news is so far left and some of it is so far right, there’s all this talk of filter bubbles on the internet, but even predating this, going back to the 70s or 80s, when Fox News and all these other cable and prominant media organisations were established, that’s had a long term effect and people have studied that.”
And he added: “A lot of people want to point to social media as being the primary cause of this, but when you look at how polarization has been rising in the US since before the internet, that makes it very unlikely that social media is the prime mover here.”
“People reserve the good stuff to tell me in person, right?” the billionaire Facebook co-founder said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “So it’s like what’s going on in the world that I need to pay attention to? So it’s almost like every day you wake up you are punched in the stomach.”
Zuckerberg teases Elon Musk over brain computers
ICYMI: “The super hard part is having a computer give you information straight into your brain,” he said.
“Some people, like Elon, and Neuralink and those companies, that is taking it super far-off and maybe it’ll be ready in a couple of decades,” he said.
“There will probably be interesting use cases in the near term for people with injuries, but normal people in the next 10 to 15 years are not going to want to get something installed in their brain for fun is my guess.
“You want the mature version of that and not have to get your brain chip upgraded next year.”
Zuckerberg says he ‘sees' people every day
ICYMI: “You will never be able to do all things you can do in person but you will be able to do more and more. You will be able to work remotely, live wherever you want, and show up in any place, that is going to be pretty awesome,” said Zuckerberg.
Rogan said no one would ever want to be in an office again if that was the case.
“Being present with people and feeling a sense of presence is pretty important,” added Zuckerberg about having staff in an office.
He then told Rogan he physically sees people “almost every day.”
“I see people in person almost every day, sometimes I probably do more meetings at my house now than I would do before, but I do think that seeing people in person and having that sense of presence makes a big difference.
Rogan said that people preferred to work from home after the pandemic.
“Oh yeah, I agree with that too. Our company is pretty forward leading about remote work, some types of work, like software engineering you can do from many kinds of places. I have this thing where I will be in zone-flow concentration and my wife will ask me some basic question and I lose my flow, and from her perspective, it is not a big deal, but that is not how it works”.
Zuckerberg laughs off ‘robot’ Congress memes
Joe Rogan teased the Meta CEO about how stiffly he had drunk a glass of water when he appeared before Congress in 2018.
“I don’t like the way you sip water though, you sipping water at the Senate, you were sipping water like a robot,” Rogan joked on the three-hour Spotify podcast, and asked Zuckerberg to take a proper drink.
Zuckerberg laughed and took a swig of water from a cup, before defending himself.
“The Senate testimony is not exactly an environment that is set up to accentuate the humanity of the subject,” Zuckerberg said.
“If you’re up there for six or seven hours you’re going to make some face that is worth making a meme out of.”
Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn’t have the time for Facebook: ‘There aren’t enough hours in the day’
Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg says that he does not have time to use social media platforms.
The Meta CEO was asked on Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast if he limited his own use of social media and if he tightly controlled his daughters’ access to it.
Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn’t have the time for Facebook
Tech boss says he teaches daughters to code at bedtime
Zuckerberg criticises Twitter over Hunter Biden story
“A lot of people were still able to share it,” Zuckerberg said of The New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop. “We got a lot of complaints that that was the case.
“This is a hyper-political issue, so depending on what side of the political spectrum, you either think we didn’t censor enough or censored it way too much, but we weren’t as black and white about it as Twitter,” the tech boss said.
