Grimes calls Mark Zuckerberg ‘under-qualified’ to run the Metaverse
‘If Zuck oversees the Metaverse it is dead,’ said the musician
Grimes has dismissed Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to build a Metaverse, calling the Facebook founder “under-qualified”.
In a post on Twitter, the musician – born Claire Boucher – wrote: “If Zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art.”
She then attached a picture of Zuckerberg’s Metaverse avatar, adding: “The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better”.
Grimes was responding to a recent report from The Independent about Zuckerberg’s appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.
During the three-hour interview, Zuckerberg touched on a variety of subjects as he touted the potential of Metaverse, discussed his favourite hobbies, weighed in on Hunter Biden’s laptop and revealed he doesn’t have time for social media.
A standout moment came when he replied to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, saying he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.
“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down,” he said.
Grimes is not alone in criticising the appearance of the Metaverse. Earlier this week, Zuckerberg unveiled a new avatar for himself after the previous version was widely mocked online for appearing “dead-eyed” and “creepy”.
