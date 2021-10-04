Grimes has stated that she isn’t a communist after being photographed reading Karl Marx following her “semi-separation” from Elon Musk.

Over the weekend, paparazzi photos of the singer reading The Communist Manifesto were widely circulated online.

Many social media users joked that Grimes was returning to her communist roots, having once famously referenced Stalin in her yearbook quote, after her relationship with the world’s richest man Musk came to an end.

However, Grimes – who shares one-year-old son X Æ A-12 with the Tesla creator – said that she’d been “trolling” with the pictures after being “really stressed” by photographers following her.

“Paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline and it worked,” she tweeted on Sunday (3 October).

Grimes then confirmed on Instagram that she was not a communist and was still living with Musk, who she began dating in 2018.

“There are some very smart ideas in this book – but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it,” she wrote.

“Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented.”

She later tweeted: “Taught myself to stop checking if other ppl think I’m socially acceptable a long time ago. Worrying about being cringe is the enemy of art, failure tolerance is essential for creativity. Deciding not to be mad at ppl enjoying life is ok.”