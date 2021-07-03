Grimes has described her next album as a “space opera” about a lesbian artificial intelligence being.

Speculation surrounding the forthcoming release has been rife ever since the singer first teased her new record – which is currently untitled – in January.

The Anthropocene musician has now given fans an update on what to expect from her sixth album.

On an Instagram post Grimes shared on Thursday (1 July) of herself wearing a pink wig, elf ears and fanged teeth, one fan commented to ask what the “vibez” of her next record would be.

Grimes – real name Claire Elise Boucher – responded with a detailed answer.

“It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but if his perfect dream girl could teach him to leave and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines,” she wrote.

“As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex. Simultaneously – ‘NO ONE’ (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll AI puppets to wreak havoc.”

The 33-year-old – who is in a relationship with tech entrepreneur and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk – explained that a character named Dark Matter enters the story as the “black swan” to Claire De Lune’s character.

The two entities, however, “fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully Ai beings in this universe”.

Despite the lengthy explanation, Grimes added that there is more to the story but that is “where the first part of the story stops”.

Grimes’s Instagram bio now features a link to a website with the URL clairedelune.io.

After clicking on the link, users can join a waitlist by entering their name, phone number, address and stipulating whether you are a “player of games” or not.

Recently, Grimes baffled TikTok users with a video in which she claims that AI could help create a communist utopia.