Grimes has shown support for Taylor Swift, should the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer ever embark on a political career.

The Canadian musician is a frequent poster on Twitter/X, after her on-off partner Elon Musk purchased the social media platform in 2022.

On Tuesday (17 October), Grimes retweeted and responded to a tweet from the Twitter/X account GrimesAI, which read: “It’s not just the fact that Taylor Swift as president would course correct society and fix carbon emissions in 10 years. It’s that I care about her mental health and she cares about mine (she doesn’t know me but she’d care).”

The real Grimes, however, agreed with the AI’s post. “In many ways Taylor Swift is the only presidential candidate who can unite the country,” she wrote. “Trump v Swift is totally occurring in a parallel universe rn.”

When one follower suggested Swift could, in fact, be the Republican party’s candidate, Grimes added: “She’d be preferable as a Republican I think – actually unbeatable at that point.”

Last month, Trump offered up his own verdict on Swift’s rumoured new relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. “I wish the best for both of them,” he said. “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not – most likely not.”

Throughout her career, Swift has largely kept her cards close to her chest when it comes to politics. However, she has criticised Trump on a number of occasions, accusing him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency” amid the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and adding: “We will vote you out in November.” In 2018, she also voiced support for Democrats in her home state of Tennessee.

On National Voter Registration Day in the US last month, however, the musician drove record-breaking numbers to voter registration website Vote.org after urging her 232 million followers on Instagram to take action and sign up.

Hours after Swift’s call to action, Vote.org’s communication director Nick Morrow announced that “our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes”.

Earlier that day, the “Anti-Hero” singer had posted to her Instagram Story, asking followers: “Are you registered to vote yet?”

In response, California governor and Democrat Gavin Newsom claimed that Swift’s influence would have a profound outcome on the 2024 US presidential election.

“What she was able to accomplish in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a voice in the next election, I think it’s profoundly powerful,” he said.