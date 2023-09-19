Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has called on her US fans to take action on National Voter Registration Day.

The “Anti-Hero” singer first broke her political silence in 2018 to endorse Democratic candidates and urge fans to vote.

On Instagram on Tuesday (19 September), Swift, 33, shared a message with her 272 million followers, reminding them of their “powerful” voices.

“Are you registered to vote yet?” the singer-songwriter wrote on her Story.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you at my US shows recently,” she continued, referring to her ongoing Eras Tour, which wrapped up its first leg of North American dates in August.

“I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Swift also shared a link to Vote.org, a non-profit voting registration platform that she has previously partnered with.

Swift’s Instagram Story (Taylor Swift/Instagram)

“Today, on National Voter Registration Day, it’s vital that young voters, in particular, understand they have the power to shape their future,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org.

“Eight million young people will be newly eligible voters by Election Day 2024. And, the time is now to get ready for the elections taking place this fall and next year. Several states have elections in November of this year and many other states will have primaries in the first few months of 2024. That’s why this National Voter Registration Day is so important: we’re at the starting line of the next presidential election.”

Swift previously opened up about her decision to endorse the Democratic Party in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. Previously, Swift had faced criticism for not engaging in major political moments in the US, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2016 presidential election.

“As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics],” the singer said. “The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [then actor Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out.”

She added: “I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.”

Footage from Swift’s 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, in which she defiantly tells her team she will speak out against Donald Trump and Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, recently resurfaced on social media.

“This is something that I know is right... I need to be on the right side of history,” Swift says.