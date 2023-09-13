Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s forthcoming re-release of her 2014 album, 1989, will not feature The 1975 frontman Matt Healy, a representative has confirmed.

On Tuesday (12 September), it was reported that the rumoured exes had recorded a collaboration for the “Anti-Hero” singer’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – part of her effort to re-record and re-release the bulk of her back catalogue, amid a royalties dispute with producer Scooter Braun.

The two had “recorded a track” in June, before their supposed split, and “although Taylor announced her new record after their break-up, she has decided to include their song on it”, The Sun reported, citing a music insider.

They claimed to the outlet that the two “are not even in contact any more, but there’s no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune”.

“Taylor was a big fan of The 1975 way before she and Matty hooked up. The band worked with her on her Midnights album but the songs they made never came out,” the insider said.

“She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she’ll release the tune they made while they were together.”

However, a representative for the pop star has now shut down the report, telling the Daily Mail: “Neither Matt Healy nor The 1975 are on this album.”

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representative for comment.

Swift, 33, is believed to have dated Healy, 34, from May to July, though their relationship was never confirmed.

1989 was note-worthy for including a number of Swift’s best-known songs, including “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space”. The “Cruel Summer” singer announced it would be her next album in August, teasing that it would include “insane” new tracks.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift wrote on Instagram at the time.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVOURITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The record follows the releases of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Swift, who’s currently on a break from her Eras Tour before resuming in October, attended the MTV VMAs on Tuesday (12 September), where she reigned supreme.

After having won all nine of her categories, including Artist of the Year, Swift is now the most decorated artist in VMA history, with a whopping total of 23 awards.

Find the full list of VMAs 2023 winners here.