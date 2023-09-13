Taylor Swift makes VMAs history by winning Video Of The Year four times

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has made history by winning the MTV VMAs Video Of The Year award four times.

The 33-year-old singer was the biggest winner at the VMAs this year. She went into the night with the most nominations and left with the biggest wins for Best Pop, Song of the Year, Best Direction and Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”.

The “Cruel Summer” singer made history as the first person to win Video of the Year four times, previously winning for “All Too Well: The Short Film”, “Bad Blood” and “You Need to Calm Down”.

“This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me,” Swift said during her acceptance speech.

“It’s really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. All I have to say tonight is thank you.”

Swift currently holds a total of 14 VMAs, trailing behind Madonna who has a total of 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16.

If Swift ends up winning at least six of her eight categories during Tuesday’s (12 September) ceremony, she could dethrone Madonna as the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

At this year’s VMAs ceremony, the organisers reportedly kept a camera person dedicated solely to filming Swift’s reactions.

“There is a camera operator tasked with filming [Swift] continuously during the live performances onstage,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who was in attendance at the awards, posted on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a video.

Many Swift fans have also been reposting the singer’s amusing off-stage moments on X and applauding her energy.

You can find the roundup of Taylor Swift’s best moments from the 2023 VMAs here.