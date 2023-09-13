Taylor Swift could make MTV VMA history tonight. Here’s how many times she’s won

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) could see Taylor Swift dethrone Madonna as the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

That is, as long as the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, wins at least six of her eight categories during tonight’s (12 September) ceremony, which airs live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center beginning at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST. Read here to find out more about how you can tune in.

Swift dominates the 2023 VMA nominations with eight nods: Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing, all for her 2022 hit “Anti-Hero”.

The 12-time Grammy-winning artist currently holds 14 VMAs, trailing behind the Queen of Pop, 65, who has a whopping 20 awards, and Beyoncé, 42, who has 16. Beyoncé has also been nominated for Artist of the Year.

Swift won her first VMA in 2009 for Best Video by a Female Artist for “You Belong with Me”. It was during her acceptance speech that she was infamously interrupted by Kanye West.

Just as the “Blank Space” singer was accepting the honour, the rapper, 46, ran on stage and grabbed the microphone from her hands.

Taylor Swift (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“I’m really happy for you – I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” West announced before leaving Swift speechless.

The moment went on to inspire popular memes, as well as a years-long feud between the two artists. In 2020, the “All Falls Down” rapper addressed the incident, saying that he crashed Swift’s speech because God told him to.

A few years later, Swift would go on to win her second VMA in 2013 for the same category for “I Knew You Were Trouble”. The next year, she won two more VMAs for Best Video by a Female Artist and Best Pop Video for “Blank Space”.

In 2015, she earned two more awards for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Bad Blood” (featuring Kendrick Lamar). Swift landed the 2017 win for Best Collaboration for “I Don't Wanna Live Forever” (with Zayn), and then in 2019, she won Video for Good and Video of the Year for “You Need to Calm Down”, as well as Best Visual Effects for “Me!” (featuring Brendon Urie).

She racked up her latest wins in 2020 for Best Direction on “The Man” and in 2022, her All Too Well: The Short Film won Best Direction, Best Long Form Video and Video of the Year.

The 2023 MTV VMAs air live on Tuesday (12 September), beginning at 5pm PST/8pm EST.