Guinness World Records crowns world’s most popular artists

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Guinness World Records have crowned the world’s most popular artists.

On Tuesday (20 March), the company revealed the artists with the most amount of monthly streams on Spotify.

There were several familiar names in the top numbers, but one artist was significantly far ahead.

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is the most popular artist in the world, according to the record keepers.

As of this week, the 33-year-old musician has 111.4 million monthly streams.

The stats mean that The Weeknd holds the title for both the most monthly listeners on the platform, and the first artist to reach 100 million streams.

Behind The Weeknd, is Miley Cyrus with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

In third place is Shakira with 81.6 million, followed by Ariana Grande with 80.6 million and Taylor Swift with 80.2 million.

Next on the list is Rihanna who has 78.5 million, and Ed Sheeran with 77.5 million.

The Weeknd’s surge in streaming is reportedly a result of his hit “Die for You” with Ariana Grande reaching number one after going viral on Tiktok.

The song was originally released on The Weeknd’s 2016 album, Starboy.