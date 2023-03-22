Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Guinness World Records crowns world’s most popular artists

The winning artists has over 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Megan Graye
Wednesday 22 March 2023 10:31
Comments
The Weeknd performs at MTV VMAs

Guinness World Records have crowned the world’s most popular artists.

On Tuesday (20 March), the company revealed the artists with the most amount of monthly streams on Spotify.

There were several familiar names in the top numbers, but one artist was significantly far ahead.

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is the most popular artist in the world, according to the record keepers.

As of this week, the 33-year-old musician has 111.4 million monthly streams.

Recommended

The stats mean that The Weeknd holds the title for both the most monthly listeners on the platform, and the first artist to reach 100 million streams.

Behind The Weeknd, is Miley Cyrus with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

In third place is Shakira with 81.6 million, followed by Ariana Grande with 80.6 million and Taylor Swift with 80.2 million.

Next on the list is Rihanna who has 78.5 million, and Ed Sheeran with 77.5 million.

The Weeknd’s surge in streaming is reportedly a result of his hit “Die for You” with Ariana Grande reaching number one after going viral on Tiktok.

Recommended

The song was originally released on The Weeknd’s 2016 album, Starboy.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in