Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Post Malone settles ‘Circles’ song lawsuit ahead of trial

The musician was being sued for allegedly not including appropriate songwriting credits on the song

Megan Graye
Wednesday 22 March 2023 09:11
Post Malone tells Joe Rogan he's seen UFOs

Post Malone has settled the lawsuit regarding his hit single “Circles” moments before the trial was due to begin.

The musician was being sued for allegedly not crediting the song properly.

Tyler Arms, who claimed he attended an early writing session for the song, said that he was left out of songwriting credits, despite contributing to the song.

Arms said he was originally offered five per cent of the song credits, but when he had tried to negotiate the offer, it was revoked.

However, now an agreement has been settled ahead of a trial, according to US media reports.

Recommended

Although the exact details have not been disclosed, Rolling Stone reports that the court filing from US District Judge Otis D Wright read that the pair had reached a “settlement” on Tuesday (21 March).

The filing said that the two parties would file court dismissal imminently.

Reports say that the agreement was reached as the jury was being selected for the trial.

(Getty Images)

In the original lawsuit, filed in 2020, Armes claimed that he was excluded from credits by Malone (Austin Richard Post) and Frank Dukes.

Recommended

According to Arms, the three of them attended an early writing session in 2018, where he suggested particular chord progressions on the song, as well as reverb effects.

The judge initially denied his case of authorship of the song, leaving his claim of composition credits.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in