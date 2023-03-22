Post Malone settles ‘Circles’ song lawsuit ahead of trial

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Post Malone has settled the lawsuit regarding his hit single “Circles” moments before the trial was due to begin.

The musician was being sued for allegedly not crediting the song properly.

Tyler Arms, who claimed he attended an early writing session for the song, said that he was left out of songwriting credits, despite contributing to the song.

Arms said he was originally offered five per cent of the song credits, but when he had tried to negotiate the offer, it was revoked.

However, now an agreement has been settled ahead of a trial, according to US media reports.

Although the exact details have not been disclosed, Rolling Stone reports that the court filing from US District Judge Otis D Wright read that the pair had reached a “settlement” on Tuesday (21 March).

The filing said that the two parties would file court dismissal imminently.

Reports say that the agreement was reached as the jury was being selected for the trial.

In the original lawsuit, filed in 2020, Armes claimed that he was excluded from credits by Malone (Austin Richard Post) and Frank Dukes.

According to Arms, the three of them attended an early writing session in 2018, where he suggested particular chord progressions on the song, as well as reverb effects.

The judge initially denied his case of authorship of the song, leaving his claim of composition credits.