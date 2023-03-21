Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roman Kemp has been forced to deny that a recent Creme Egg blunder was a prank.

The Capital Radio DJ revealed on Monday (20 March) that he came across a hybrid version of the Cadbury treat – half of which was milk chocolate and the other half white chocolate.

He put a photo of the Egg on Twitter, alongside the post: “What is this??? HALF WHITE HALF MILK CHOCOLATE??”

It was after this that his followers informed him that this Creme Egg was part of a promotional deal that could have seen him win up to £10,000. However, the DJ confessed that he had actually eaten it before sharing the tweet.

Six of the eggs are worth £10,000, while three are worth £5,000 – and those who discover one must take a picture with the uneaten Egg in order to win the money.

After admitting to the blunder, Kemp was inundated with posts accusing him of being hired by Cadbury to help promote the limited edition Easter hunt.

Kemp has acknowledged why it might seem that way, given his frequent participation in a lot of advertisements. He has, however, insisted that this is not the case.

The presenter wrote on Twitter shortly after the original post: “I WISH THIS WAS AN ADVERT.”

He then added: “PEOPLE SAYING ITS A PRANK OR THAT IVE TIPPEXED IT I F******** WISH.”

Kemp referred to the prank claim on his Capital show on Monday, (20 March), stating: “Here’s the problem: anytime I say something related to a brand, they think it’s an advert, because I do a lot of adverts, and that’s fine.

“But this is a fact… I’ve eaten an egg that’s worth £10,000.”

Roman Kemp denies prank claims after costly Cadbury Creme Egg error (Twitter)

Kemp isn’t the only Creme Egg eater to make the mistake: last week, another unlucky consumer claimed to have done the same thing.