Gunna: Judge threatens arrests as rapper’s supporters create uproar in court

A judge denied permission for Gunna to leave the jail for the third time

Peony Hirwani
Friday 14 October 2022 09:49
(Getty Images for DS4EVER Present)

A judge was forced to threaten rapper Gunna’s supporters with arrest as they reacted to the news he had been denied bond for the third time.

On 13 October, Atlanta judge Ural Glanville denied permission for Gunna to leave jail, four months after his last request was denied by a Fulton County judge.

Gunna is among more than 24 people charged in an 88-page indictment in Georgia’s Fulton County earlier this year.

Also indicted was rapper Young Thug – real name Jeffery Williams – who is accused of founding Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

On Thursday, as soon as the judge revealed his verdict, it was met with vocal outcry from Gunna’s supporters.

The uproar prompted Judge Glanville to threaten to arrest the supporters if they did not “settle down”, as per Billboard.

This order means that Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, will remain in jail until he heads to trial, a date for which is currently scheduled to be held on 9 January 2023.

The last time the “Pushin P” rapper was denied bond, the ruling judge argued that he posed a threat to, and could intimidate potential witnesses.

(Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Gunna’s attorney Steve Sadow remained persistent in proving his client’s innocence.

“Although we must respect the Court’s ruling, we know it is wrong,” he said. “Gunna is innocent of the charge against him and should not be in jail pending trial.”

Soon after this news broke out, many people including Kim Kardashian showed support for Gunna on social media.

“Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,” the Skims founder wrote on Instagram on Thursday (13 October).

(Kim Kardashian/Gunna)

“That’s where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime.”

Kardashian added that she had lately been working with the rapper’s legal team, and that “the facts of his case are yet another example of why the ‘justice system’ is any thing but just.

“Sergio deserves better and we all should demand better,” she concluded, adding the hashtag, #FreeGunna.

(Kim Kardashian/Gunna)

Last month, Gunna released a statement in the form of a letter addressing the impending racketeering case against him.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation,” Gunna wrote. “This year I had the world pushing P.

“I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life, and to be able to provide for my loved ones,” he wrote. “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue”.

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” his message said.

