Hailey Baldwin jumps to clarify Justin Bieber post ‘before anyone gets it twisted’

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey was quick to issue a clarification after the singer referred to them as “mom and dad”.

In a post on Instagram, the Justice artist shared a photo taken by filmmaker and photographer Evan Paterakis, captioning it “mom and dad”.

Shortly after he posted, model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), commented: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted.”

Her comment was apparently preempting and shutting down rumours that the couple might be expecting their first child.

Many fans had already jumped on the comment and assumed Bieber meant he and his wife were expecting.

“Baby on the way?” one asked, while another commented: “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!”

The couple were married in a ceremony in Bluffton, South Caroline, in 2019, after getting engaged the previous year.

Hailey Bieber recently hit out at a viral video that some believed had filmed her husband “yelling” at her after a show.

The video showed the couple interacting after Bieber’s performance with Diplo at the XS nightclub.

Some media outlets had implied the singer was being “aggressive” in his demeanour.

Shortly after, Hailey shared a photo of her kissing Bieber and captioned it with a subtle dismissal of the tabloid reports.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love,” she wrote. “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls*** peeps.”