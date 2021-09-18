Hailey Baldwin shuts down claims husband Justin Bieber ‘mistreats’ her

Hailey Baldwin has shut down claims that her husband Justin Bieber “mistreats” her.

The model, 24, called the rumours a “big fat lie” during an appearance on Demi Lovato‘s podcast, titled 4D With Demi Lovato.

“There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said. “Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’, and I’m just like, it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”

She said that Bieber, 27, is “extremely respectful” and makers her “feel special every single day”, adding: “When I see [rumours that suggest] the opposite of that, I’m just like, huh?”

Baldwin acknowledged that the pair have faced struggles in the past, namely when she felt she was losing her independence in the relationship, “especially when it was new and in the beginning”.

The model continued: “We both really value space. One of the things I love the most is if we’re out somewhere together… we could separate for hours at a party and find each other for five minutes and be like, ‘hey are you having fun? OK, cool, see you in a bit.’ And just like keep it moving.

“He trusts me… I trust him… That feels like a good space to me.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Baldwin’s comments come after she was subjected to chants of “Selena” at the 2021 Met Gala.

Footage shared on TikTok appears to show members of the audience shouting the name of Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as the pair posed on the red carpet in New York.

At the end of the video Baldwin, who is close to tears, puts on a pair of sunglasses to ensure her eyes are not on show in any further photographs.