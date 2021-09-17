Fans are sending their support to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin after the couple were seemingly subjected to chants of “Selena” at the 2021 Met Gala.

Footage shared on TikTok appears to show members of the audience shouting the name of Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as the pair posed on the red carpet in New York.

At the end of the video Baldwin, who is close to tears, puts on a pair of sunglasses to ensure her eyes are not on show in any further photographs.

The TikTok has been viewed more than 250,000 times since being posted online.