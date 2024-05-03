Massive fire tears through Texas apartment complex displacing flood-weary residents

A huge fire tore through an apartment complex in Livingston, Texas, on Friday (3 May) displacing residents in an area also affected by flooding this week.

Locals in parts of Polk County were ordered to evacuate due to heavy rainfall Monday.

The voluntary order came after significant downpours and flooding led to an increase in discharge from the Lake Livingston Dam, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

Josh Mohler with Livingston Volunteer Fire Department told KPRC 2 there were no injuries in the fire and displaced families were either going to stay with friends or relatives or in a shelter already been set up for flood victims.