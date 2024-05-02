Shaq smashed with chair during Fall Guy segment on live TV

NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley took part in hilarious Fall Guy-inspired antics in the TNT studio on Thursday (2 May).

Shaq - who stands at an impressive 7ft 1in tall - was the target of the action.

He encouraged 1993 NBA MVP Barkley to break a chair over his back, before joking that he was hit “too hard” and walking off with a limp.

Host Ernie Johnson Jr then took revenge on Barkley by smashing a prop bottle over his head, and Shaq also tackled him to the ground.