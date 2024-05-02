Independent TV
Postecoglou takes blame after Spurs beaten by Chelsea: ‘So far off it’
Ange Postecoglou admitted Tottenham Hotspur were “so far off it” in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday evening (2 May).
Goals from Chelsea pair Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson dented the north London club’s hopes of a top-four finish.
Spurs are now seven points behind Aston Villa - with one game in hand - in the race for Champions League football, having suffered their third defeat in a row.
“It wasn’t a great night, we didn’t play anywhere near the sort of football - and didn’t have the mindset - that I expect us to have,” Postecoglou said at full-time.
“That’s on me, I’ve got to take responsibility for that.”
