Mark Hamill shares Star Wars-inspired nickname for Joe Biden during White House visit

Mark Hamill made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room on Friday 3 May and revealed his Star Wars-inspired nickname for Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters, the 72-year-old actor said he was gifted a pair of aviator sunglasses by the president, before opening up on his Oval Office meeting.

“I called him ‘Mr President’. He said ‘You can call me Joe,’” Hamill explained.

“I said ‘Can I call you Joe-B-Wan Kenobi?’” he then quipped, offering a Biden-inspired play on the name of Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi.