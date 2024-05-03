Truck struggles through flooded road as heavy rainfall inundates Texas

A truck struggled to drive through submerged roads in Porter, north of Houston, Texas, on Thursday, 2 May, as flooding swamped the southeast of the state.

Officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for areas of Montgomery amid rising risks from the weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Houston issued a flash flood warning through Friday until 8am for locations including The Woodlands, Spring, and Tomball.

They advised residents to move immediately to higher ground and to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.