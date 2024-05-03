The Morning star Gyles Brandreth opened up about how he “blames himself” for the death of TV entertainer Rod Hull.

Hull, who shot to fame for his celebrity emu attacks, died in 1999 after falling from the roof of his bungalow.

Speaking on his Rosebud podcast, released earlier this week, Mr Brandeth revealed how days earlier the entertainer had been complaining to him about his TV connection and he “encouraged” him to “get a ladder and climb on the roof”.