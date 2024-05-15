Slovakian prime minister shot in broad daylight assassination attempt

The Slovakian prime minister was shot in the street on Wednesday 15 May during a daylight assassination attempt.

Robert Fico was shot in the stomach after a government meeting in Bratislava.

Video footage shows a crowd of people gathering near to the politician.

Shouting, whistles, and sirens can be heard in the background as the crowds are hurried away.

Mr Fico, 59, was taken to hospital, where he is in a life-threatening condition.

Slovakian police have reportedly detained a suspect.