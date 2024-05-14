Guardiola says Arsenal ready to take advantage in title race: ‘They are waiting’

Pep Guardiola is wavy that Arsenal are waiting to take advantage in the Premier League title race.

The Manchester City manager insists winning is their only option at Tottenham on Tuesday night (14 May) as they seek to reclaim the top spot ahead of the final day.

If City win against Spurs they will move two points above Arsenal with one game left to play, but a draw or defeat will leave them playing catch-up due to inferior goal difference.

“They are not demoralised, still, they are there,” Guardiola said of the Gunners.

“It is really unbelievable... they are there, they are waiting.”