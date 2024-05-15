Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session

Jordan Rakei celebrates the release of his fifth album The Loop by performing track "Flowers" for Music Box.

The New Zealander's new record signifies a breakaway from a more minimal sound to include a full orchestra and array of collaborators, which fans will get to experience in all its glory when the singer performs at London's historic Royal Albert Hall. Watch his other Music Box session track “Hopes And Dreams” here.

Watch Music Box across your desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as on our Independent TV YouTube page.