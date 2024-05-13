Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ from new album in Music Box

Jordan Rakei celebrates the release of his fifth album, the ambitious and ornate record The Loop, by performing the track "Hopes And Dreams" for Music Box.

The producer and multi-instrumentalist showcases the album's more vulnerable and emotive side with a pared-back version of the song, as the album version features a full orchestra. It also comes ahead of Rakei’s forthcoming performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

