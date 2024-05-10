Wings Of Desire perform acoustic version of ‘Chance Of A Lifetime’ on Music Box

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

British rock act Wings of Desire perform their single "Chance Of A Lifetime" in a live acoustic session for Music Box.

Their recent album Life Is Infinite has garnered acclaim for their politically-conscious songwriting, while their superb live shows have also helped in growing the band’s reputation. Find out for yourself at Great Escape 2024, with Wings of Desire appearing on The Independent's stage at the festival.

