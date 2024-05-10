Wings Of Desire perform acoustic version of ‘Chance Of A Lifetime’ on Music Box
British rock act Wings of Desire perform their single "Chance Of A Lifetime" in a live acoustic session for Music Box.
Their recent album Life Is Infinite has garnered acclaim for their politically-conscious songwriting, while their superb live shows have also helped in growing the band’s reputation. Find out for yourself at Great Escape 2024, with Wings of Desire appearing on The Independent's stage at the festival.
Watch Music Box across your desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as on our Independent TV YouTube page.
