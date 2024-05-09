Rock band Wings of Desire perform their single "Choose A Life" in a live acoustic session for Music Box, marking the launch of the series’ 10th season.

On the rise thanks to their social and politically conscious songwriting and superb live shows, the band's recent album Life Is Infinite garnered even more attention for the band.

Find out for yourself at Great Escape Festival 2024, with Wings of Desire opening The Independent's stage. Watch Music Box across your desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as on our Independent TV YouTube page.