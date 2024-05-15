Gaza aid trucks destroyed by fire in Israeli-occupied West Bank

Aid trucks headed for Gaza were destroyed by fire in the West Bank, video posted on Tuesday, 14 May shows.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed vehicles by a barrier wall in Beit Awwa, west of Hebron, alight.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames but the vehicles and the contents appeared destroyed.

It came after Israeli protesters blocked aid trucks in a protest at Tarqumiya checkpoint.

Four demonstrators, including a minor, were arrested at the protest according to lawyers representing them.