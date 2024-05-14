Kelly Clarkson clarifies Ozempic rumours after losing weight

Kelly Clarkson has cleared up rumours she used Ozempic in her weight loss.

The TV show host and singer, 42, had previously said the change was down to "walking more" and eating less carbohydrates.

Speaking to Whoopi Goldberg, 68, on her show on Monday, 13 May, Clarkson said she had been prescribed weight loss medication after a blood test, but she did not say which drug it was.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," Clarkson said.

"Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not - it's something else."